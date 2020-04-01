Number of Coronavirus cases in Louth now stands at 44
Louth now has 44 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus.
The figures are correct as of midnight on Sunday March 29th and is an increase on the 39 cases reported 24 hours earlier.
There have now been 71 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 325 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm, Tuesday 31 March.
There are now 3,235 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
To date, 30,213 tests have been carried out in laboratories across the country, as of midnight, Monday 30 March.
Over the past week, the positivity rate for tests carried out increased from 6% to 15%, as per the objective of our new case definition.
The latest data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Sunday 29th March (2,677 cases), reveals:
- 49% are male and 49% are female, with 118 clusters involving 494 cases
- 22% of clusters located in private houses, 20% located in nursing homes and 18% located in hospitals
- Median age of confirmed cases is 47 years
- 703 cases (26%) have been hospitalised
- Of those hospitalised, 113 cases have been admitted to ICU
- 647 cases are associated with healthcare workers
- Dublin has the highest number of cases at 1,487 (55% of all cases) followed by Cork with 238 cases (9%)
- Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 51%, close contact accounts for 26%, travel abroad accounts for 23%