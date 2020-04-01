Number of Coronavirus cases in Louth now stands at 44

Louth now has 44 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus.

The figures are correct as of midnight on Sunday March 29th and is an increase on the 39 cases reported 24 hours earlier.

There have now been 71 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 325 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm, Tuesday 31 March.

There are now 3,235 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

To date, 30,213 tests have been carried out in laboratories across the country, as of midnight, Monday 30 March.

Over the past week, the positivity rate for tests carried out increased from 6% to 15%, as per the objective of our new case definition.

The latest data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Sunday 29th March (2,677 cases), reveals: