Number of Covid-19 cases at Lourdes Hospital has halved since middle of last month

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases on site at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda has fallen to 17, according to the latest figures from the HSE.

This is less than half the total of 38 cases that the hospital was dealing with when the figures were first announced in the middle of last month

At the time there were more cases in the Lourdes than any other hospital outside the capital.

The latest figures show just one further confirmed Covid-19 case in the last 24 hours with six suspected cases at the hospital.

There are now 46 vacant general beds at the Drogheda hospital as well as seven critical care beds compared to 29 and one when the figures were first released last month.

As of last night there were six confirmed Covid-19 cases in the critical care unit of the hospital.

The Mater Hospital currently has the most Covid-19 cases in Ireland with 99, followed by St James’s (73), Beaumont and Tallaght (both 67) and St Vincent’s (54).

Across the country hospitals have reported a further reduction in the number of patients admitted with confirmed and suspected cases of Covid-19.

There are now a total of 902 patients in hospitals with either confirmed or suspected coronavirus.

The latest figures also show there are 90 patients with the virus in intensive care units, which is also reduction on recent days.

Meanwhile, the testing criteria issued to GPs for Covid-19 has been broadened, so that patients no longer need to be in an at-risk group to be referred for a test.

Patients need only to have a sudden onset of either a cough, fever, or shortness of breath, and no other cause that explains their illness, to be eligible for testing.

The Health Service Executive now has capacity for 84,000 tests a week, according to health officials.