Number of Covid-19 cases in Louth climbs to 652

Louth now has 652 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus.

The figures are correct as of midnight on Monday April 27th and is an increase of 12 on the 640 cases reported 24 hours earlier.

There have now been a total of 1,190 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 11am Wednesday 29th April, the HPSC has been notified of 376 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 20,253 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The latest data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Monday 27th April (19,723 cases), reveals:

58% are female and 42% are male

the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years

2,669 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

Of those hospitalised, 355 cases have been admitted to ICU

5,568 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 9,751 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,162 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,136 cases (6%)

Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 63%, close contact accounts for 34%, travel abroad accounts for 3%

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “We estimate that as of Saturday 25th April 12,222 COVID-19 cases (64%) in the community have recovered. 1,164 cases (6%) have been discharged from hospital which gives us a total recovery rate of 70%.”