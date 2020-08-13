Number of Covid-19 cases in Louth hits the 800 mark

The number of Covid-19 cases in Louth has hit the 800 mark.

The latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team shows the figure for confirmed cases of Coronavirus in the county was 800 as of midnight on Monday August 10th.

There has now been a total of 1,774 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Tuesday 11th August, the HPSC has been notified of 40 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 26,838 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;