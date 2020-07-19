Number of Covid-19 cases in Louth in the last week the same as the whole of June

There was another new case of Covid-19 confirmed in Louth in the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team, released last night.

This brings to 791 the number of confirmed cases of Coronavirus in the county as of midnight on Thursday July 16th.

There has now been six new cases in Louth in the last seven days – the same number as there was in the whole of June.

There has now been a total of 1,753 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Friday 17 July, the HPSC has been notified of 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,750 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Arming ourselves with knowledge is the best defence we have against COVID-19. Make sure you know the symptoms – cough, fever, shortness of breath, loss of smell/taste – and act quickly in isolating and phoning your GP as early as possible if you experience them. Do not adopt a wait and see approach.

“Once again, we must each play our part in stemming the spread of COVID-19 in Ireland – follow the public health advice, reduce your social contacts, keep a distance of 2 metres and plan to see others outdoors where possible, do not organise or attend house parties and wear a face covering when in shops or on public transport.

“Let’s not lose sight of our collective goal: to suppress COVID-19 in the community and thereby protect our health, that of our loved ones, and that of the most vulnerable across our society.”