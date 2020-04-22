Number of Covid-19 cases in Louth increases to 469

Louth now has 469 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus.

The figures are correct as of midnight on Sunday April 19th and is an increase of 32 on the 437 cases reported 24 hours earlier.

As of 1pm Tuesday 21st April, the HPSC has been notified of an additional 388 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by Irish laboratories.

There is now a total of 16,040 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The latest data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Sunday 19th April (15,464 cases), reveals:

56% are female and 43% are male, with 491 clusters involving 3,447 cases

the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

2,323 cases (15%) have been hospitalised

Of those hospitalised, 315 cases have been admitted to ICU

4,180 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 7,781 (50% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,053 cases (7%)

Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 60%, close contact accounts for 35%, travel abroad accounts for 5%

As of midnight Monday 20th April, 111,584 tests have been carried out. Over the past week, 20,822 tests were carried out and of these 4,025 were positive, giving a positivity rate of 19%.

The National Public Health Emergency Team met yesterday to continue its ongoing review of Ireland’s response to COVID-19.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “An analysis of 15,186 cases reveals that 8,377 (55%) have fully recovered from COVID-19 in the community, while 856 (6%) recovered and were discharged from hospital.

“We are now in our eighth week since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Ireland. In that space of time we, as a country, have managed to suppress the virus in our community. As we move forward we must look to protecting our vulnerable populations and maintain the progress we have made so far. There is no room for complacency.”