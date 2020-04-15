Number of Covid-19 cases in Louth now stands at 208

Louth now has 208 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus.

The figures are correct as of midnight on Sunday April 12th and is an increase of 13 on the 195 cases reported 24 hours earlier.

There have now been 406 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 1pm Tuesday 14th April, the HPSC has been notified of the following cases;

An additional 548 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by Irish laboratories

An additional 284 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by a laboratory in Germany

With the latest figures from Germany included, there are now a total of 11,479 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

As of midnight Monday 13th April, 90,646 tests have been carried out. Of these tests:

62,952 have been completed in Irish laboratories

27,694 completed in a laboratory in Germany

Over the past week, 20,468 tests were carried out in Irish laboratories and of these 4,233 were positive, giving a positivity rate of 21%.

The latest data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Sunday 12th April (10,385 cases), reveals: