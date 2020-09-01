Number of Covid-19 cases in Louth now stands at 825

The number of Covid-19 cases in Louth grew to 825 over the last few days.

While there were no new cases recorded in the latest figures from NPHET as of midnight on Saturday August 29th, there were still nine new cases of the Coronavirus recorded in the county in the last week.

There has been a total of 1,777 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Sunday 30 August, the HPSC has been notified of 53 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 28,811 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified in the latest figures:

28 are men and 25 are women

75% are under 45 years of age

27 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

14 cases have been identified as community transmission

25 are in Dublin, 11 in Limerick and the remaining 17 cases are located in Kildare, Longford, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Laois, Meath, Roscommon, Tipperary, Westmeath

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “This evening, I want to recognise the very significant impact of the measures on individuals, communities and businesses in Kildare over the past three weeks. The improvement in the epidemiological situation there is a testament to the willingness of everyone to adhere to the public health guidance and measures implemented.

“At a meeting of the National Public Health Emergency Team today, NPHET thanked people in Kildare – and in Laois and Offaly previously – for their forbearance and noted that their actions are a demonstration, and a further reminder, of what can be achieved through collective action as we continue to strike a balance between living our lives and behaving in a way that protects one another.”

Dr Siobhán Ni Bhriain, Consultant Psychiatrist and Integrated Care Lead HSE, said: “As we continue through the school year, we expect cases and these will be responded to rapidly, tailored to that outbreak and led by public health doctors. These public health doctors will communicate with school staff and parents as indicated.”

Rachel Kenna, Chief Nursing Officer, Department of Health said: “We can all support parents and school children in our communities by following public health advice. We all have a responsibility to keep our schools open by applying this advice to our daily lives. Remember the key protective behaviours, regular hand washing, physical distance, wearing face coverings where appropriate, reduce your social contacts, know the symptoms and know when to isolate.”

Dr Sumi Dunne, General Practitioner, said: “We are aware that this is an anxious time for parents and guardians. GPs across the country are here to support them. If you feel your child is unwell, outside of a blocked/runny nose and seasonal sneezing, please do not send them into school. Keep them at home, restrict your movements and make contact with your GP.”