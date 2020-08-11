Number of Covid-19 cases in Louth on verge of hitting 800 mark

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Co Louth is on the verge of hitting the 800 mark.

While there were no new cases reported in the county in the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team last night, there remains 799 cases of Coronavirus confirmed in the county as of midnight on Saturday August 8th.

There has been a total of 1,772 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Sunday 9 August, the HPSC has been notified of 57 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 26,768 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

29 are men and 28 are women

70% are under 45 years of age

31 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

8 cases have been identified as community transmission

19 cases are located in Kildare, 11 in Dublin, 10 in Offaly, 7 in Limerick, and the rest of the cases are in Clare, Cork, Galway, Kerry and Wicklow

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “People in Ireland coming together to support one another against COVID-19 has been the cornerstone of the national effort to date. While people in Kildare, Laois and Offaly are being asked to reduce their movements and social interactions, and some businesses are being asked to curtail their services, it is important that we remember that everyone across the country has a role to play in minimising the spread of this disease in our communities.”