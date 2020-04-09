Number of Covid-19 cases in Louth passes the 100 mark
Louth now has 106 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus.
The figures are correct as of midnight on Tuesday April 7th and is an increase of 10 on the 96 cases reported 24 hours earlier.
There have now been 263 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 500 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm, Thursday 9 April.
There are now 6,574 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Tuesday 7 April (6,444 cases), reveals:
- 45% are male and 53% are female, with 317 clusters involving 1,391 cases
- the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years
- 1,521cases (24%) have been hospitalised
- Of those hospitalised, 230 cases have been admitted to ICU
- 1,765 cases are associated with healthcare workers
- Dublin has the highest number of cases at 3557, (55% of all cases) followed by Cork with 472 cases (7%)
- Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 66%, close contact accounts for 24%, travel abroad accounts for 9%