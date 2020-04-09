Number of Covid-19 cases in Louth passes the 100 mark

Louth now has 106 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus.

The figures are correct as of midnight on Tuesday April 7th and is an increase of 10 on the 96 cases reported 24 hours earlier.

There have now been 263 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 500 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm, Thursday 9 April.

There are now 6,574 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Tuesday 7 April (6,444 cases), reveals: