Number of Covid-19 cases in Louth passes the 400 mark

Louth now has 406 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus.

The figures are correct as of midnight on Thursday April 16th and is an increase of 22 on the 384 cases reported 24 hours earlier.

There have now been 571 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland. A summary of all 571 deaths provided by the HPSC shows that;

326 (57%) of those who died were male, 245 (43%) were female

The age range is 23 – 105 years

The median age of those who died is 83

330 of these cases were admitted to hospital with 46 admitted to ICU

As of 11.15am Saturday 18 April, the HPSC has been notified of the following cases;

An additional 630 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by Irish laboratories

An additional 148 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by a laboratory in Germany

With the latest figures from Germany included, there are now a total of 14,758 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The latest data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Thursday, 16 April (13,746 cases) reveals: