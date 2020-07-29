Number of Covid-19 cases in Louth reverts back to 792

The number of Covid-19 cases confirmed in Louth has reverted back to 792.

Data from the National Public Health Emergency Team earlier this week saw the number of cases reported in the county briefly fall by 30 but the figures have now returned to their normal levels.

This means there remains 792 cases in the county as of midnight on Sunday July 26th. After the brief amendment, this figure has now remained unchanged for the last four days.

There has now been a total of 1,764 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Monday 27th July, the HPSC has been notified of 40 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,929 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Today’s cases are spread across a range of different settings and age groups. 75% of cases are under 45 years of age, with a median age of 33 years. At least half of today’s cases were known close contacts of other confirmed cases.

“It remains vital that if a person is concerned that they have been in contact with a confirmed case or is experiencing symptoms associated with COVID-19, that they isolate and come forward for testing without delay.”