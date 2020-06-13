Number of Covid-19 cases in Louth up by just one overall in the last seven days

There were no new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Louth in the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team.

This means that there remains 778 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in the county as of midnight on Wednesday June 10th.

This is the third day in-a-row of no new cases in Louth with just one additional case overall since the figure stood at 777 a week earlier on Wednesday June 3rd.

There have now been a total 1,705 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Thursday 11 June the HPSC has been notified of 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,250 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

There is currently a total of 83 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in hospital. Of these, 28 cases are currently in ICU.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “The COVID-19 virus will continue to impact on the way we move about our daily lives for the foreseeable future, however we have already witnessed how our collective action can control the spread of the virus. By continuing to work together, implementing our new behaviours, we can continue to limit the spread of the disease.”