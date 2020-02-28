Number of homeless in Louth falls for a sixth consecutive month

The number of people registered as homeless in Co Louth fell for a sixth consecutive month in January after a further 9.8% decline in the figures.

That’s according to the latest Homelessness Report from the Department of Housing, Planning & Local Government.

There were 111 people registered as homeless in the county in the period from January 20th to 26th, down from 123 in December, 127 in November, 131 in October, 155 in September, 170 in August and 180 in July.

That means the number of people homeless in Louth has fallen by 38.3% since last summer.

The figure was also down 28.8% from January 2019 when there were 156 homeless in Louth.

Nationally there were 6,697 adults registered as homeless at the end of January as well as 3,574 dependents.