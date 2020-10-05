Number of local businesses forced to close due to Covid-19 concerns

A number of local businesses have had to close their doors as a precaution in recent days due to contacts with Covid-19 cases among staff and in some cases positive cases among staff.

Ma Brady’s on Church Street were the first to close their doors on Saturday.

A post on their Facebook page said: “We regret to inform you that the restaurant will be closed until further notice. A member of our staff has been in close contact with someone who has tested positive. As a matter of safety we have decided to close, effective immediately. To test all of our staff members, and give the restaurant a deep clean. We’re sorry for any inconvenience caused, we will be back once it is safe to do so.”

There was a similar story with Callan’s Bar and Restaurant in Hackballscross on Sunday.

The steakhouse posted: “Unfortunately we had to close out doors today. We have had a team member test positive for COVID-19. We have just received this information and we will be in contact with everyone who has come into close contact with them. All our staff will get tested and our bar, restaurant and kitchen will undergo a professional deep clean and sanitisation Monday & Tuesday. Thank your for you support and understanding through these unprecedented times. We kindly as you to keep our team and families in your prayers.”

Meanwhile, Maxol on the Dublin Road has also closed this morning but is hopeful of being open following a deep clean later today.

“We have been informed that a member of staff has returned a positive COVID 19 test result. The staff member is thankfully asymptomatic and we wish them a quick recovery. All close and casual contacts have been identified, with close contacts removed from the roster and sent for testing.

“The store has already undergone a comprehensive deep clean, and we will be closing imminently to repeat the deep clean and we hope to have the site back open mid-afternoon. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause, but the health and well being of our staff and customers must take precedence.”