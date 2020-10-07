Number of local pubs to continue serving outdoors

A number of local pubs have opted to continue trading despite the country’s move to Level 3 last night.

With serving for wet pubs restricted to just 15 outdoors, many premises have been forced to close again.

However The Spirit Store at George’s Quay, The Neptune in Blackrock and McGuinness’ Bar on Anne Street are among the handful of pubs that are set to remain open for custom to a limited number of people outdoors.

Brubakers is also keeping its courtyard area open and will re-open tomorrow with new opening hours.

Many other restaurants in the area are set to operate take away menus for the duration of our period in Level 3.