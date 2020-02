There were 462 new dwellings completed in Co Louth last year.

That’s according to new information from the Central Statistics Office (CSO), which was released today.

The figure is up 56.1% from the 296 new dwellings which were built in the county in 2018.

Some 206 of these new dwellings were in the last quarter of 2019 with 117 in schemes, 54 apartments and 35 single units.