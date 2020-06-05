Number of people homeless in Louth falls for the ninth month in a row

There were 96 people registered as homeless in Co Louth in April as the number on local streets fell for the ninth consecutive month.

That’s according to the latest Homelessness Report from the Department of Housing, Planning & Local Government.

The figure of 96 is from the period from April 20th to 26th, and is down three from 99 in March. There has now been nine consecutive months of falling figures with the number of people homeless in the county down from 107 in February, 111 in January 123 in December, 127 in November, 131 in October, 155 in September, 170 in August and 180 in July.

That means the number of people homeless in Louth has fallen by 46.7% since last summer.

The figure was also down 41.1% from April 2019 when there were 163 homeless in Louth.

Nationally there were 2,455 adults registered as homeless at the end of April as well as 3,794 dependents.