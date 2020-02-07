Number of properties sold in Louth last year increases by 6.8%

There was a marked increase in the number of people buying homes in commuter counties including Louth last year.

A new study based on an analysis of residential property sales recorded in the Property Price Register over 2019 by property website MyHome.ie shows that the trend of significant activity in commuter counties around Dublin has continued, with eight Leinster counties recording increases of at least 5% in the number of sales compared with 2018.

In Louth there were 1,693 sales recorded in 2019, up 6.8% from 1,585 the previous year.

Meanwhile, the amount of money spent on property was just shy of €371.5 million, up 14.1% from almost €325.6 million in 2018.

Other commuter belt counties to record big increases in sales included Wicklow (up 21.5%), Westmeath (up 12.5%), Kildare (up 8.8%), Laois (up 7.4%), Wexford (up 6.8%) and Meath (up 3.1%).