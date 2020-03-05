Number on Live Register in Dundalk falls in February after two months of increases

The number of people signing on the Live Register in Dundalk fell back by 1.3% in February.

This follows two consecutive months of growth following spikes of 2.8% and 4.2% respectively in December and January. Prior to that figures had fallen for four months in a row.

The latest figures from the Central Statistics Office show there were 3,363 people claiming dole benefits in the town last month, down 45 from 3,408 in December.

The number on the Live Register in Dundalk is now 1.8% down on where it stood last September when there were 3,425 on it.

It is also 7.6% down on February 2019 when there were 3,640 signed on.

There was a similar story in the county as a whole with the number of people signing on the register in Co Louth in February down 0.8% from 7,496 to 7,435.

This follows on from a previous spike of 2.8% in January.

The number on the Live Register in Louth is down 5.5% from this time last year when it stood at 7,865.

Elsewhere in the county, the number of people claiming dole payments in Ardee remained unchanged at 789 while it was down 0.5% from 3,299 to 3,283 in Drogheda.