Number on Live Register in Dundalk grows by 4.2% in January

The number of people signing on the Live Register in grew by a further 4.2% in January.

This follows a 2.8% in December when the number on the register increased for the first time in four months.

The latest figures from the Central Statistics Office show there were 3,408 people claiming dole benefits in the town last month, up 138 from 3,270 in December.

Despite the rise, the number on the Live Register is still 0.5% down on where it stood last September when there were 3,425 on it in Dundalk.

It is also 6.1% down on January 2019 when there were 3,629 signed on.

There was a similar story in the county as a whole with the number of people signing on the register in Co Louth in January up by 2.8% from 7,290 to 7,496.

Despite this the number on the Live Register in Louth was down 5.6% from this time last year when it stood at 7,941.

Elsewhere in the county, the number of people claiming dole payments in Ardee fell by 2.6% last month from 810 to 789 while it was up 2.8% from 3,210 to 3,299 in Drogheda.