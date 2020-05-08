Number on unadjusted Live Register in Dundalk up 3% in April

The number of people signing on the unadjusted Live Register in Dundalk increased by 3% in April.

The latest figures from the Central Statistics Office show there were 3,509 people claiming dole benefits in the town last month, up 101 from 3,408 in March.

The figures do not take into account the range of measures introduced by the Government in relation to providing income support for those whose employment has been affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Ireland.

Nationally there are 214,741 on the Live Register with a further 602,107 availing of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment and a further 425,204 signed up to the Temporary Covid-19 Wage Subsidy Scheme leaving the Live Register and Covid-19 Related Payments Total at 1,242,052. National unemployment for April, as measured by the Covid-19 adjusted measure, was 28.2%.

A regional breakdown of those receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment and Temporary Covid-19 Wage Subsidy Scheme is not yet available.

Despite the rise last month, the number on the Live Register is still 7.5% down on where it stood last August when there were 3,794 on it in Dundalk.

It is also 5.4% down on April 2019 when there were 3,710 signed on.

There was a similar story in the county as a whole with the number of people signing on the register in Co Louth in April up 2.4% from 8,174 to 8,374.

This is the highest the register has been in the county since last July while it is also up 5.5% on April 2019.

Elsewhere in the county, the number of people claiming dole payments in Ardee increased by 2.4% from 936 to 958 while it was up 2% from 3,830 to 3,907 in Drogheda.