Number receiving Pandemic Unemployment Payment in Louth falls by 800 in a week

The number of people receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment in Louth is approximately 800 less this week compared to last week, according to the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection.

The latest figures from the Department show that there were 9,500 in receipt of a Pandemic Unemployment Payment on July 21st.

This is down from 10,300 last week and by 7,800 since 17,300 were on the payment on May 5th.

The figures showed around 600 people closed their PUP last week, following on from 1,100 in Louth the week before.

Nationally the number of people claiming the PUP has fallen by almost half since the peak of the jobs crisis in early May. 313,800 people will receive a PUP payment this week, down from 598,000 on 5th May, and a drop of 31,800 over the last seven days.