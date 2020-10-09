Ó Fiaich College to hold virtual open day on Thursday

Ó Fiaich College will hold a virtual open day of their facilities next Thursday October 15th.

You can visit www.ofiaichcollege.ie between 2pm and 3.30pm and 5.30pm and 7pm on the day to participate in the virtual event.

On the day all your second level education questions will be answered and you will be able to see and hear all that Ó Fiaich College has to offer.

All are welcome to log on and participate on the day.

Further details in the poster below…