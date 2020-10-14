Ó Fiaich College to hold virtual open day this Thursday

Ó Fiaich College would like to invite you to join in their Virtual Open Day on Thursday, 15th of October.

There are two sessions, 2-3.30pm and an evening session 5.30-7pm.

You will have the opportunity to see a sample of what is on offer in Ó Fiaich College and can speak to teachers about the school itself, additional supports available and view some of their technology.

In the meantime check out this superb promotional video created by Ó Fiaich Institute Photography Studies Post-Leaving Certificate students, under the guidance of their tutor Ken Finegan.

Rather than employing a company to produce a video for them, Ó Fiaich College sought to use the in-house expertise and technology available. It also provided a unique opportunity for the students to gain experience shooting in high definition with camera, video and editing equipment generally reserved for professionals. A fantastic collaboration resulting in an impressive piece of film.