Ó Murchú calls on banks and government to help people through Covid-19 crisis

Local TD Ruairí Ó Murchú has called on the government, financial institutions and all other stakeholders to make it as easy as possible for people to stay safe and to financially get through this period, given the current health crisis.

Thousands of people have lost work due to the closure of businesses in an attempt to stop the spread of Covid-19. This has led to anxiety regarding the ability to pay bills for many but Sinn Féin Deputy Ó Murchú believes that a reprieve should be given to those impacted by recent events.

He said: “We are truly in unprecedented times with the Covid-19 emergency. The first consideration has to be on the basis of the best health outcomes. There is a requirement to listen and follow the instructions from the health authorities.

“People need to be responsible and to think of others, particularly the most vulnerable.

“Sinn Féin will continue to advocate for Covid-19 to be dealt with on all island basis. Not on the basis of politics, but on the basis of advancing the most effective approach to protecting all citizens on this island.

“Sinn Féin has and will continue to interact with the public health authorities, the care-taker government, the banks and all other necessary stakeholders to ensure that people are given the necessary protections and supports to financially get through this period.

“Our party Finance Spokesperson Pearse Doherty has called on the Minister for Finance to consider a number of proposals to provide relief for small businesses and sectors experiencing cash flow problems as a result of the Coronavirus outbreak.

“We have called for a commercial rates ‘holiday’ period of up to three months for SMEs and affected sectors.

“While we welcome the flexibility shown by Revenue to facilitate Phased Payment Arrangements for companies experiencing temporary cash flow problems, it may be necessary to offer further supports.

“We have written to the Central Bank and a number of domestic banks in relation to the present situation. AIB have confirmed that measures will be put in place for customers affected through illness, job or income loss and have decided to suspend the unnecessary introduction of stealth charges on contactless payments.

“Banks have to play their part as we all deal with this challenge.

“Sinn Féin has called on the Housing Minister to support renters affected by COVID-19 and in particular those affected by loss of income.

“We need to know if rent supplement will be made available to people who due to loss of employment arising from COVID-19 are unable to pay their rent or part of their rent.

“As a consequence of the current crisis thousands of workers have been made unemployed or have had their hours cut. There are many questions people have and they are going unanswered.

“Everything that can be done to make it easier for people to make an application for a Jobseekers payment or Illness Benefit should be done. This includes the online application process.

“The necessity to have a Public Service Card to make an online application needs to be dropped, a passport or Driving Licence should be sufficient.

“The new Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment is welcome, however there should be provision in this scheme for workers put on to short time working. Clarity is also needed for people in receipt of a number of different Social Welfare in work payments.

“There needs to be further information and briefing by the Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection.

“All people in need of support or information should contact their local Sinn Féin representatives who will endeavour to get answers and deal with any problems they may have. We all have to work together to beat this thing,” said Ó Murchú.

Pictured above: Louth TD Ruairí Ó Murchú with Sinn Féin Finance Spokesperson Pearse Doherty