Ó Murchú calls on Cabinet to give clear picture to public on new restrictions

Local TD Ruairí Ó Murchú has called on the Government to give the public a clear indication on what a successful lockdown will be.

Speaking ahead of expected new restrictions later today, the Sinn Féin deputy said support for lockdowns was “waning” and that “we need to know what success looks like.”

He said: “We are facing further restrictions shortly and we would have preferred that this had happened earlier. People need to do the right thing, but the previous public buy-in that we had earlier in the pandemic is waning.

“People need a clear indication that if there is a lockdown, how will we know if it is working?

“We need to know what success looks like and how that will be measured. And, of course, there needs to be additional supports for businesses that have to close and the workers who lose their jobs.”