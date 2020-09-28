Ó Murchú insists Dundalk and Drogheda need Covid-19 test centres amid Ardee plan

Local TD Ruairí Ó Murchú has called for Covid-19 centres to be established in both Dundalk and Drogheda amid plans to amalgamate all testing for Louth and Meath to Ardee next month.

At present there is a testing centre in Muirhevnamor in Dundalk but none in Drogheda, which is the most populated town in Ireland.

Following correspondence with the Head of Service of Primary Care CH08 Joseph Ruane the Sinn Féin TD had it confirmed that the plan was to consolidate testing this October for Louth and Meath into one centre located in Ardee at the St Brigid’s Complex.

In an update on Louth, Ruane said: “For Louth we are currently in Muirhevnamore Health Centre and we will be moving to the HSE St Bridgid’s Complex, Ardee in October.

“The daily completed tests in Muirehevnamore for 15-22 Sept has been – 193, 205, 205, 228, 173, 69, 219 and 238.

“The vast majority of those referred for tests in Louth get the test on the same day or next day and I must acknowledge the hardwork of staff in this regard.

“Ardee, in HSE’s own St Brigid’s Complex, will provide fit for purpose facilities and when fully operational will able to provide increased capacity, based on demand, from up to 6 lanes up to 8-8, 7 days a week Monday-Sunday. This will have conservative capacity of over 3,500 tests a week if required – more than adequately meeting current demand for county Louth.

“HSE Estates review options when and if required and have led on the refurbishment works for St Bridgid’s Complex in Ardee.

“I note suggestions around locating a Testing Centre in Drogheda and all locations would be considered, if and when required. HSE Estates have also received offers from the community, as well as property owners also. It must be noted more critical than a building / location in of itself is the staffing requirement and supports. We currently are only operating at one location per county in the 6 counties and this ensures the best governance, most effective use of staff and most importantly the maximum number of individuals getting tested safely.

“If there are requirements for individuals to be home tested, where clinically indicated, this can be indicated by the GP, when making the referral and the National Ambulance Service can provide this service.”

Reacting to the statement from the HSE, Deputy Ó Murchú said there should be test centres in both the two major towns in the county.

Deputy Ó Murchú said: “The test centre moving to Ardee is going to cause great difficulties in a county where, in reality, two testing centres are needed, in Dundalk and Drogheda.

“There is a particular, urgent need for a testing centre in Dundalk where the latest figures show that there are now 179.7 cases per 100,000 in Dundalk-Carlingford and 120 per 100,000 in Dundalk South.

“Imelda Munster and I have raised the issue of the test centre being moved to Ardee both in the Covid-19 Committee, with Tanaiste Leo Varadkar and on the floor of Leinster House.

“People in Louth, particularly in the North of the county, have to double down on their efforts to wash their hands, keep their distance and reduce the numbers of people they come into contact with. And Louth is different to other counties, where we have two huge urban centres.

“The government says it’s up to us to ‘chase down the virus’ but that’s difficult without access to testing centres near to where the outbreaks are,” said Ó Murchú.