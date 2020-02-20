Ó Murchú one of 50 new TDs taking their seat in the Dáil for first time today

Sinn Féin’s Ruairí Ó Murchú will be among fifty new TDs taking their seat in Leinster House when the 33rd Dáil convenes for the first time today.

The Bay Estate man was the only new TD elected in the Louth/East Meath constituency earlier this month when he retained the seat vacated by Gerry Adams having been elected on the first count alongside his party colleague and poll topper Imelda Munster on 12,491 first preference votes.

He is one of 18 new faces on the Sinn Féin team after an historic election for the party led by Mary Lou McDonald.

Ged Nash will also return to the Dáil today. The Drogheda man, who earlier this week opted not to run for the Labour Party leadership and is backing Aodhan Ó Riordáin for the position instead, had previously been a TD from 2011 to 2016 before losing his seat to Declan Breathnach. He has been a member of the Seanad since then.

The Dáil will meet at 12 noon when the Clerk of the Dáil will immediately call out the names of all the TDs returned from each constituency, before reading out the names of the nominees for Ceann Comhairle.

Each nominee will then address the house for five minutes.

Voting will begin following this, during which each member will physically cast a vote in the Dáil lobby. The Dáil will then break for three hours to allow for the count.

At around 4.30pm, the Dáil resumes and the clerk will announce the name of the new Ceann Comhairle, who then takes the chair and will immediately call for nominations for the position of Taoiseach.

The sitting government gets to nominate first, followed by the political parties. The nominee does not speak, as the house only hears from the proposer and seconder.

After all nominations are made, voting will begin at around 5.30pm.

If no Taoiseach is elected, the Ceann Comhairle will then propose the house be suspended.