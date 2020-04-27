Ó Murchú raises issue of local nursing homes in the Dáil

Local TD Ruairí Ó Murchú has raised the issue of Dealgan Nursing Home and other similar facilities in the area in the Dáil.

The Sinn Féin TD has revealed today that he has submitted nine Parliamentary Questions about the situation which he hopes to receive answers to soon.

According to a report in yesterday’s Irish Daily Mail on Sunday, 17 people have so far lost their lives to Covid-19 in Dealgan House.

In a statement today Deputy Ó Murchú says the issue of Dealgan House, the operational control of which has been taken over by the RCSI Hospital Group since April 17th, “continues to cause huge anxiety in the community.”

Deputy Ó Murchú said he had been informed that staff and patients at the Dundalk home had been tested for Covid-19 a number of days ago and there were positives among the results.

There are, he said, increasing worries this week that as Covid-19 results come back for staff there may be “shortages at facilities, which could spark an ancillary crisis.”

He said: “This is because, I have been informed by nursing home owners, that there are no concrete plans in place from the HSE to deal with staff being off with Covid-19.”

The lack of clear communication with some families has also been raised by Deputy Ó Murchú who cited two cases where relatives of those in Dealgan Nursing Home contacted his office seeking assistance because ‘they felt they were not getting enough information from the hospital group about what was happening.’

He said: “In one instance, the family told me that their loved one, who is aged in their eighties, had been treated at a hospital earlier this week for an illness not related to Covid-19 and had tested negative for the virus.

“However, the family was deeply concerned about the situation their relative was going back into in Dealgan when they are discharged from hospital. They had sought advice about what their options were.

“In the second case, the family contacted our office to raise concerns about the segregation of residents who had tested positive for the virus. The relative concerned had a negative result, but told me their room was on the same corridor as those who have the virus.

“They were also concerned that they were told the same staff were looking after both negative and positive patients.”

Deputy Ó Murchú said he had written a number of times to the CEO of the RCSI Hospital Group, Ian Carter, about the families’ and other general concerns.

In an email to the local TD, Mr Carter said: “This involved the RCSI Hospital Group being responsible for ensuring necessary model of care through provision of appropriate nursing and medical staff, thereby ensuring residents’ wellbeing.”

The TD said he “hoped this meant that every and all measures were being taken by the hospital group to ensure the very best care for residents.”

Deputy Ó Murchú said: “The RCSI are now responsible here and I will continue to seek the answers to the concerns raised with me by staff and families.

“After everything that has gone on here, the very least that families, staff and residents can expect is clear communication from those who are now in charge of the situation. People shouldn’t have to come to a TD to try to get clarity about what is happening with a loved one at Dealgan, or any other nursing home.

“That has been one of the huge problems in this situation – the lack of clear, precise communication – not only between nursing home management and families, but also between the HSE, and the private nursing home sector.”

The newly-elected TD said he had spoken to owners of other private nursing homes in Louth over the last few days and “it was clear that some had to take their own steps to ensure they had enough Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and to close the facilities to visitors, ahead of the HSE advising them to.”

In addition, Nursing Homes Ireland have raised concerns about how older people were transferred out of acute hospital settings into care facilities and whether a comprehensive testing regime was in place at that early stage.

There are, he said, a number of serious outstanding issues including testing regimes, the supply and use of PPE and staffing levels when carers and nurses are off sick.

He said there had been ‘ample’ warning from other states’ experiences of Covid-19 which showed that older people were at a much higher risk but “it was clear the HSE and the Department of Health had not prioritised nursing homes early enough.”

He concluded: :Last week, figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team showed a rise in the numbers of people who have died in nursing homes in the State from the virus – it rose from 276 on Monday April 20 to 348 on April 22. A further 102 residents were also suspected to have died from Covid-19.

“These numbers highlight the severity of the situation that has been allowed to develop in our nursing homes.”

The questions posed by Deputy Ó Murchú are as follows: