Ó Murchú renews call for public inquiry into Dealgan House Nursing Home

The situation in Dealgan Nursing Home revealed in Freedom of Information documents released by the HSE last week was highlighted in Leinster House last week by Deputy Ruairí Ó Murchú, who used the time allocated for responding to the budget to reiterate his call for a public inquiry into the Dundalk facility.

The information revealed that the HSE considered calling in the Army and Red Cross to the Toberona-based nursing home during one of the State’s worst coronavirus outbreaks at the peak of the pandemic.

Speaking about the matter in the Dáil, Deputy Ó Murchú said: “I have talked about the necessity for capacity across the board in the health sector. There are difficulties in nursing homes.

“I will use this opportunity to ask once again that the Minister and the Government consider the point of view of the families who during the pandemic lost 22 people in Dealgan House in Dundalk.

“A recent Freedom of Information request revealed damning stories. A document stated the situation was critical with 71 residents completely dehydrated and that there was a risk of renal failure after one or two days of dehydration.

“It went on to state that on 17 April, Dealgan House could not deal with the basic care of patients. Something dreadful happened here and we need to ensure it will not happen again. We need answers for the families.”