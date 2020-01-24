Ó Murchú vows he won’t be intimidated after election posters are burned
Sinn Féin General Election candidate Ruairí Ó Murchú has insisted that he and his party will not be intimidated despite having several of his election posters burned earlier this week.
A number of the Bay Estate man’s campaign posters were set alight at the St Helena’s Park/Castle Road junction on Tuesday night.
Reacting to the news, Cllr Ó Murchú said: “This was clearly a deliberate attack. It is to be condemned and I would urge anyone with information to contact An Garda Síochána.
“Sinn Féin will not be intimidated or bullied.”
Ó Murchú, who officially launched his campaign on Wednesday night, is aiming to retain the Sinn Féin seat currently held by the retiring Gerry Adams.