Ó Murchú vows he won’t be intimidated after election posters are burned

Sinn Féin General Election candidate Ruairí Ó Murchú has insisted that he and his party will not be intimidated despite having several of his election posters burned earlier this week.

A number of the Bay Estate man’s campaign posters were set alight at the St Helena’s Park/Castle Road junction on Tuesday night.

Reacting to the news, Cllr Ó Murchú said: “This was clearly a deliberate attack. It is to be condemned and I would urge anyone with information to contact An Garda Síochána.

“Sinn Féin will not be intimidated or bullied.”

Ó Murchú, who officially launched his campaign on Wednesday night, is aiming to retain the Sinn Féin seat currently held by the retiring Gerry Adams.