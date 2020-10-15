Ó Murchú welcomes Brady conviction but says it is ‘just the closure of a chapter’

Local TD Ruairí Ó Murchú has welcomed the life sentence handed down to Aaron Brady for the capital murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe, but said it is “just the closure of a chapter, not the end of the book.”

The Dundalk deputy said: “The sentence handed to Aaron Brady rightly reflects the severity of this awful crime.

“It is, however, just the closure of a chapter in this story, not the end of the book as Brady was just one member of the gang who were involved in the murder of Detective Garda Donohoe and the robbery of Lordship Credit Union.

“There are others who were involved and I reiterate my calls for anyone with information about what happened that night to come forward to Gardaí – it is not too late to make a difference.

“In fact, it was because of people coming forward to Gardaí with information about Brady and giving evidence in court that helped convict him.

“I commend those people for doing the right thing.

“I also commend all the Gardaí, along with the other law enforcement agencies who were involved in this case, for their hard work and dedication over more than seven years.

“But their work continues, and I know they are determined to ensure that all those involved in this murder face the full rigours of the law.”