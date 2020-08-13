Ó Murchú welcomes conviction of Aaron Brady for Donohoe murder

Local TD Ruairí Ó Murchú has welcomed the conviction of Aaron Brady for the capital murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe.

The 29-year-old from New Road in Crossmaglen, Co Armagh, was yesterday found guilty of the capital murder of the father of two at Lordship Credit Union on January 25th 2013.

Reacting to the conviction, Ó Murchú said: “This is an incredibly good result for the Gardaí, the investigation team and the prosecution legal team who worked so hard to get this conviction.

“There was international support for this prosecution, particularly from the law enforcement agencies in America, and I know everyone involved in the case is grateful for their support, which was key.

“Gardaí, particularly in the Louth Division, have been so badly affected by what happened to Adrian, and then, later Garda Tony Golden. The community and his Garda colleagues in North Louth where Adrian was murdered have been scarred by this terrible tragedy.

“Today is a day to thank all those who came forward with information, who made appeals for information and for those who gave evidence, for their bravery and determination over the last few years.

“Most importantly, I want to pay tribute to Adrian’s family for the dignity and poise they have shown throughout the last seven years. They have kept his memory alive, kept faith with the justice system and have not waivered in their pursuit of justice for his death.

“Today is also a day to remember Adrian and his life and his work. He was a well-respected detective and a much-loved friend, husband, son, father and brother whose memory will always be kept in the hearts of the community of North Louth.”