Ó Murchú welcomes council’s decision to host voter registration clinics this Saturday

Sinn Féin General Election candidate Cllr Ruairí Ó Murchú has welcomed the news that Louth County Council is to hold vote registration clinics in Dundalk and Drogheda this weekend.

The Bay Estate man, who will be hoping to retain the seat currently held by the retiring Gerry Adams, encouraged people to call in to the clinics at County Hall in Dundalk or Fair Street in Drogheda on Saturday to check if they are registered to vote in the upcoming election on Saturday February 8th.

Cllr Ó Murchú said: “I welcome the fact that Louth County Council will host registration clinics at County Hall, Dundalk and Fair Street, Drogheda this coming Saturday 18th January from 10am to 4pm.

“People can attend and check to see if they are on the voter register. If they are not they can complete the necessary paperwork there and then.

“Anyone who wishes to get on the register must bring a standard photo ID and proof of address to the clinic on the day.

“Alternatively people can visit www.checktheregister.ie to check if they are included.

“If they are not listed on this website, people should contact Louth County Council on 1890 202303 or register@louthcoco.ie to check if they are on the supplementary register.

“If this is not the case people can complete form RFA2 which is available on www.louthcoco.ie website and return it to Louth County Council by 5pm on Wednesday 22nd January.”