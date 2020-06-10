O’Connor announces Waterford FC departure

Waterford FC striker Michael O’Connor has confirmed that his tenure at the club has come to an end.

The local man, who formerly played with Dundalk FC, broke the news on his Twitter account last night.

O’Connor was on loan to the Blues for the second time from Linfield.

The 21-year-old joined Alan Reynolds’ side on loan from Linfield in January having spent the end of the 2019 with the club as well.

His statement read: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone connected to Waterford FC, unfortunately my time at the club has come to an end.

“The fans and the people of Waterford have been brilliant to me during my time there. I’d like to thank all the staff/coaches Franny/Alan Reynolds especially for helping me improve as a player/professional.

“Finally, to the fans, thanks for all your support and I wish you and Waterford all the best for the future.”

O’Connor departs Waterford FC having been made club captain ahead of the start of the 2020 campaign, where he made four appearances for the club.