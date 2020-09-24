O’Connor heads for Scotland to join Ross County

Dundalk man Michael O’Connor signed for Scottish Premiership side Ross County from Waterford FC.

The 22 year old was in his second spell with the Premier Division side and had shown good form this season, bagging four goals in all competitions.

He has long been linked with a move to Scotland, following spells with Dundalk, Shamrock Rovers, Linfield and Finn Harps, but they previously failed to materialise.

However, Stuart Kettlewell has moved to bring in the striker before the end of the transfer window in Britain and just five weeks before the end of the League of Ireland season.

O’Connor, who has been capped at underage level by Ireland, could now make his debut against Aberdeen on Saturday if international clearance arrives in time, or away to Rangers the following Friday at Ibrox.