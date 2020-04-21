O’Connor to run marathon within 2km radius of his home for charity

Local man Stephen O’Connor is planning to run a marathon without leaving the 2km radius of his home in Lordship in aid of two charities.

The aim of the run on May 3rd is to raise funds for the Maria Goretti Foundation in Lordship and Special Olympics Ireland.

Stephen has set up a GoFundMe page with €685 of his €2,500 target raised at the time of writing.

Explaining his decision, Stephen said: “With these crazy times we’re living in, I’ve decided to run a full marathon without leaving the 2km radius from my own house in Lordship. This is to raise funds for the Children’s Respite Centre in Lordship and Special Olympics Ireland. Both are registered charities in Ireland doing fantastic work for the young and vulnerable.

“As practically everything has shut down, all donations and fundraising have been severely affected. Covid19 has had a significant impact on Special Olympics Ireland income, most notably the postponement of their National Collection Day. Part of the donations received will help Special Olympics Ireland’s vision to increase their reach so that every person with an intellectual disability has the opportunity, in their local community, to participate in high-quality Olympic style sport and leadership activities that bring life-changing experiences of increased skills, self-confidence, and joy. Special Olympics Ireland are a sports organisation for people with an intellectual disability from the age of 4 years old with no upper age limit. Currently, almost 8,000 athletes from across the island of Ireland participate in 15 different sports through Special Olympics.

“Anything raised through this page will be divided evenly between both Special Olympics Ireland and The Children’s Respite Centre.

“I will be covering a full marathon distance, that’s 42.2km or 26.2miles in old money, without leaving the speed limit zones in Lordship. This is a single person event, I can’t encourage any spectators but if you are passing through Lordship on an essential trip, please give me a wave and a beep.

“I will be doing this on Sunday the 3rd of May 2020 from 8am to approximately 12 midday.

“Every single-family in this country is currently affected by this crisis and we are all feeling the pressure, even if you can donate just €5, it will all add up in the end.

“If you are unable to donate, I would be very grateful for you to share this to your social media pages.”

You can contribute to Stephen’s fundraiser here.