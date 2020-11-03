October proves to be another good month for new car sales in Louth

October was another good month for local car sales with 45 cars sold throughout the month in Co Louth.

This was the exact same number as sold in October last year and continues a good trend for sales in the second half of the year.

The number of sales in recent months is a timely boost for an industry that saw sales tumble by 70% after the country first went into lockdown back in March.

In September sales were up 56.5% to 108. This followed on from a strong August when there were 113 new cars sold, a figure that was up 17.7% on the same period of 2019. There were also 512 cars sold in July and while this was down 14 sales from the same month in 2019, when all four months are factored in sales for 202 cars are up 42 on those for the first three months of 192.

Sales for the first 10 months of the year now stand at 2,091, down 20.5% on the same period of last year when there had been 2,633 new cars sold in the same period.

The biggest selling models last month were Hyundai and Volkswagen, which both sold six units each. This was followed by Skoda (5), Dacia (4) and Nissan, Toyota, Peugeot, Ford and Kia, who all sold three units each.

The biggest selling models last month were the Skoda Octavia and Hyundai Tucson with four sold each. This was followed by the Dacia Sandero (3) with the Volkswagen Golf, Ford Focus, Volkswagen Tiguan and Toyota C-HR all selling two units apiece.

Toyota remains the biggest selling manufacturer in Louth so far this year with 276 units sold. This is well ahead of Nissan in second place with 238. Others in the top 10 include Volkswagen (228), Skoda (192), Hyundai (170), Ford (151), Kia (141), Renault (138), Peugeot (132) and SEAT (66).

The Toyota Corolla is the biggest selling model in the county with 98 sales, followed by the Nissan Qashqai (85), Toyota C-HR (73), Hyundai Tucson (73), Volkswagen Tiguan (70), Nissan Juke (61), Skoda Octavia (61), Ford Focus (59), Toyota Yaris (55) and Peugeot 3008 (55).

Data from SIMI shows there were 1,312 new 201-registered cars sold in Co Louth in the first six months of the year. This is down 30.8% from the first half of last year when there were 1,897 191 cars sold in the county.

This was the lowest sales figures for the first six months of the year in Louth since 2013 when there were just 1,103 cars sold in the first half of the year.