O’Dowd benefits from McGahon transfers as Dearey is eliminated

The Green Party’s Mark Dearey has been eliminated following the ninth count at the Louth/East Meath count centre.

The distribution of Fine Gael Councillor John McGahon’s votes were made during the ninth count with his running mate Fergus O’Dowd the big winner having taken 2,674 of them to move into third place in the hunt for three of the five remaining seats.

Peter Fitzpatrick also strengthened his position with 609 transfers to move into fourth.

The distribution of Dearey’s vote will now be pivotal in deciding who joins Sinn Féin pair Imelda Munster and Ruairí Ó Murchú in the 33rd Dáil.

This leaves the order of play as follows: