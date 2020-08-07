O’Dowd calls for flexible commuter tickets to be introduced

Local TD Fergus O’Dowd has called for flexible commuter tickets to accommodate the changing working environment brought about by Covid-19.

Since lockdown in mid-March, many workers have stopped commuting either due to a loss of employment or due to working from home arrangements.

O’Dowd believes the pandemic has changed the way we will work forever and wants flexible travel tickets introduced to deal with the changing working environment.

The Fine Gael TD said: “COVID-19 has changed the way we work forever.

“As more and more people start to make a phased return to the office, many employers will offer a blended or rostered working model with two or three days working on site and the rest of the working week remote.

“In this instance, commuters should not have to pay the same rates for TaxSaver tickets when they will not be getting the same use out of them.

“Under the TaxSaver ticket scheme, monthly tickets cover the user for travel 7 days a week. It seems grossly unfair that people who are only working three days a week in the office should have to pay full whack for their reduced travel.

“If action isn’t taken, people will start driving into Dublin, increasing congestion at rush hour and making the commute even longer.

“I began raising concerns with the National Transport Authority on this matter back in April when I called for refunds on all pre-paid tickets and asked for clarity on flexible ticketing to reflect the necessary home working that came with lockdown.

“I have now received confirmation that the NTA hope to begin redeveloping the Leap Card system shortly as an Account Based Ticketing system which would facilitate multi-day tickets more easily.

“Commuters must be facilitated and transport operators must reflect the new normal with their ticketing options,” Deputy O’Dowd concluded.