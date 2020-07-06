O’Dowd condemns ‘evil act’ of arson attack on Dundalk home

Local Fine Gael TD Fergus O’Dowd has strongly condemned the suspected arson attack that took place in the early hours of Sunday morning in Clontygora Court in Dundalk.

Five people were hospitalised, including a pregnant woman who broke both ankles after jumping from the upstairs window of the property after it was set alight at around 3.35am on Sunday.

Reacting to the incident, O’Dowd said: “The lives of this family were put at serious risk by what can only be described as a mindless and evil act.

“Looking at the extensive fire damage in the home, it is a miracle that no one lost their life in the incident.

“All resources must be made available to the Gardai to investigate and apprehend the person or persons involved and I am in ongoing contact with Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee TD, on this very serious incident.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.”