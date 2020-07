Local TD Fergus O’Down has missed out on the Dáil’s Leas-Cheann Comhairle position to Independent TD for Galway West, Catherine Connolly, in a surprise result.

The Fine Gael deputy was expected to win the position, with the support of all three government party TDs, but lost out in the secret ballot earlier today.

The Leas-Cheann Comhairle receives an additional salary allowance of €38,787 on top of a TD’s salary.