O’Dowd welcomes €1.119m allocation for Active Travel and Climate Change measures

Local TD Fergus O’Dowd has welcomed a total of €1,119,000 which has been allocated for Active Travel and Climate Change Adaption measures in County Louth and East Meath.

Deputy O’Dowd said the funding has been made available under the Government’s July Jobs Stimulus Plan and is part of the overall €115 million package for sustainable transport and the renewal of our transport infrastructure.

O’Dowd said: “The Active Travel grant scheme is a very positive initiative which will see communities across Louth and East Meath benefiting from improved and more accessible walking and cycling infrastructure as well as stimulating local employment.”

The projects included in the scheme are as follows:

Circular RW 10/2020 – Active Travel Measures Allocations 2020 Louth County Council Road Number Location Description of Works LA Allocation Multiple locations at county rural schools on 60-100km Roads and having >100pupils in attendance. Periodic signage rural schools 80km/hr or greater

identified 10No schools falling into this category

Schools An Taisce green schools survey recommends interventions of this type. Reducing the speed limit and/or introducing a “Slow Zone” € 95,000 R166, R167, N52, R132. Solar Power Flashing Speed Warning Sign (incl Traffic Counter) on Arterial approaches to Town and Villages. Reducing the speed limit and/or introducing a “Slow Zone” € 60,000 R132 54Km Greyway Cycle Routes on R132 Drogheda to Dundalk Conversion of hard shoulder on wide roads to cycle tracks (greyways) € 153,000 L-1003-135 Construction of 3no. Traffic Islands at uncontrolled crossing points on Donore road, Drogheda as per diagram 13.5 of Traffic Management Guidleines Dishing of footpaths at junctions and reducing road width at crossing points

Reducing the speed limit and/or introducing a “Slow Zone” € 24,000 Dublin road, Dundalk and part of R132 and various other location in description DESIGN Resurfacing and relining of roads/streets (replacement road markings should consider cycling arrangements) Provision of new or widened footpaths or cycle tracks

Improved crossing facilities in towns and villages including raised surfaces, zebra crossings and signalised crossings

Dishing of footpaths at junctions and reducing road width at crossing points € 20,000 Boyne business park Boyne business park Closing roads or part of arriageway to vehicles except for access only & one way system introduced on half the carriagway

Provision of new or widened footpaths or cycle tracks

Improved crossing facilities in towns and villages including raised surfaces, zebra crossings and signalised crossings

Dishing of footpaths at junctions and reducing road width at crossing points € 170,000 Various Led Upgrades to 17 Jtns (Bull ring is excluded) Improved crossing facilities in towns and villages including raised surfaces, zebra crossings and signalised crossings € 100,000 R132 Tullyesker Hill Hatching and centre lining Resurfacing and relining of roads/streets (replacement road markings should consider cycling arrangements) € 45,000 Various Dishing of footpaths at 27 crossing pointsat junctions in Drogheda Dishing of footpaths at junctions and reducing road width at crossing points € 108,000 Total 9 € 775,000

Circular RW 09/2020 – Climate Change Adaptation Allocations 2020 Louth County Council Road Number Location Description of Works LA Allocation R166 Togher, North Drogheda Remedial works where roads have been significantly damaged by recent severe weather events € 95,000 L-91501-114 Ship Street, Drogheda. Preventative works such as drainage works to prevent flooding € 45,000 L-91501-114 Ship Street, Drogheda Altering the level of the road to mitigate flooding and reduce road closure frequency € 37,000 LS-7071 Templetown, Cooley, Co. Louth Remedial works where roads have been significantly damaged by recent severe weather events € 25,000 Total 4 € 202,000

Circular RW 09/2020 – Climate Change Adaptation Allocations 2020 Meath County Council Road Number Location Description of Works LA Allocation R151 R151 Mornington Altering the level of the road to mitigate flooding and reduce road closure frequency. Three separate sections of the R151 become impassable due to high tides and storm surges € 142,000

“The recent severe weather has again highlighted the challenges presented by climate change on our road infrastructure. The Climate Change Adaptation grants now being provided will help Louth County Council to deal with the essential repairs needed in the aftermath of the severe weather but also to take steps towards making their road networks more resilient in the longer term.

Minister of State, Hildegarde Naughton TD, said: “Families and businesses in our villages, towns and cities right across the country will benefit from these important ‘shovel ready’ projects as soon as November this year. The funding being announced today will go a long way in facilitating a secure environment for our children in their daily commute to school as part of our work on the Safe Routes to School initiative.”