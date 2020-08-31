Select Page
O’Dowd welcomes €1.119m allocation for Active Travel and Climate Change measures

Aug 31, 2020

Local TD Fergus O’Dowd has welcomed a total of €1,119,000 which has been allocated for Active Travel and Climate Change Adaption measures in County Louth and East Meath. 

Deputy O’Dowd said the funding has been made available under the Government’s July Jobs Stimulus Plan and is part of the overall €115 million package for sustainable transport and the renewal of our transport infrastructure.

O’Dowd said: “The Active Travel grant scheme is a very positive initiative which will see communities across Louth and East Meath benefiting from improved and more accessible walking and cycling infrastructure as well as stimulating local employment.”

The projects included in the scheme are as follows:

Circular RW 10/2020 – Active Travel Measures Allocations 2020
Louth County Council
Road NumberLocationDescription of WorksLA Allocation
Multiple locations at county rural schools on 60-100km Roads and having >100pupils in attendance.Periodic signage rural schools 80km/hr or greater 
identified 10No schools falling into this category
Schools An Taisce green schools survey recommends interventions of this type.		Reducing the speed limit and/or introducing a “Slow Zone”€ 95,000
R166, R167, N52, R132.Solar Power Flashing Speed Warning Sign (incl Traffic Counter) on Arterial approaches to Town and Villages.Reducing the speed limit and/or introducing a “Slow Zone”€ 60,000
R13254Km Greyway Cycle Routes on R132 Drogheda to DundalkConversion of hard shoulder on wide roads to cycle tracks (greyways)€ 153,000
L-1003-135Construction of 3no. Traffic Islands at uncontrolled crossing points on Donore road, Drogheda  as per diagram 13.5 of Traffic Management GuidleinesDishing of footpaths at junctions and reducing road width at crossing points
Reducing the speed limit and/or introducing a “Slow Zone”		€ 24,000
Dublin road, Dundalk and part of R132 and various other location in descriptionDESIGNResurfacing and relining of roads/streets (replacement road markings should consider cycling arrangements)                                                                          Provision of new or widened footpaths or cycle tracks
Improved crossing facilities in towns and villages including raised surfaces, zebra crossings and signalised crossings
Dishing of footpaths at junctions and reducing road width at crossing points		€ 20,000
Boyne business parkBoyne business parkClosing roads or part of arriageway to vehicles except for access only & one way system introduced on half the carriagway
Provision of new or widened footpaths or cycle tracks
Improved crossing facilities in towns and villages including raised surfaces, zebra crossings and signalised crossings
Dishing of footpaths at junctions and reducing road width at crossing points		€ 170,000
VariousLed Upgrades to 17 Jtns (Bull ring is excluded)Improved crossing facilities in towns and villages including raised surfaces, zebra crossings and signalised crossings€ 100,000
R132Tullyesker Hill Hatching and centre liningResurfacing and relining of roads/streets (replacement road markings should consider cycling arrangements)€ 45,000
VariousDishing of footpaths at 27 crossing pointsat junctions  in DroghedaDishing of footpaths at junctions and reducing road width at crossing points€ 108,000
Total9 € 775,000
    
    
Circular RW 09/2020 – Climate Change Adaptation Allocations 2020
Louth County Council
Road NumberLocationDescription of WorksLA Allocation
R166Togher, North DroghedaRemedial works where roads have been significantly damaged by recent severe weather events€ 95,000
L-91501-114Ship Street, Drogheda.Preventative works such as drainage works to prevent flooding€ 45,000
L-91501-114Ship Street, DroghedaAltering the level of the road to mitigate flooding and reduce road closure frequency€ 37,000
LS-7071Templetown, Cooley, Co. LouthRemedial works where roads have been significantly damaged by recent severe weather events€ 25,000
Total4 € 202,000
    
Circular RW 09/2020 – Climate Change Adaptation Allocations 2020
Meath County Council
Road NumberLocationDescription of WorksLA Allocation
R151R151 MorningtonAltering the level of the road to mitigate flooding and reduce road closure frequency. Three separate sections of the R151 become impassable due to high tides and storm surges€ 142,000

“The recent severe weather has again highlighted the challenges presented by climate change on our road infrastructure. The Climate Change Adaptation grants now being provided will help Louth County Council to deal with the essential repairs needed in the aftermath of the severe weather but also to take steps towards making their road networks more resilient in the longer term. 

Minister of State, Hildegarde Naughton TD, said: “Families and businesses in our villages, towns and cities right across the country will benefit from these important ‘shovel ready’ projects as soon as November this year. The funding being announced today will go a long way in facilitating a secure environment for our children in their daily commute to school as part of our work on the Safe Routes to School initiative.”