O’Dowd welcomes €56,000 funding for vulnerable students at Dundalk IT

Local Fergus O’Dowd has welcomed the news that €56,000 has been allocated to Dundalk IT to support the delivery of access and support services to vulnerable students from the college.

The funding will be delivered through access offices and will prioritise National Access Plan Target groups.

Reacting to the funding Deputy O’Dowd said: “Covid 19 has had a devastating effect on students across the country, this funding will target first time-mature student entrants; students with disabilities; part-time/flexible learners; further education award holders; and Irish Travellers and Roma.

“This announcement comes on the back of the Budget supports announced earlier this week that will see: