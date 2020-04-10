O’Dowd welcomes €75,000 funding for local community groups to respond to Covid-19

Local TD Fergus O’Dowd has welcomed the announcement from his colleague Minister Ring that €75,713 has been awarded to Louth for Community Groups that are involved in the Community Call in response to Covid 19.

This COVID-19 Emergency Fund will provide immediate and urgently needed funding totalling €2.5 million and will be available to groups that are participating in the Government’s “Community Call” initiative which is being led by the Local Authorities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deputy O’Dowd said: “This is an essential fund for the community groups working on the frontline. The community call has become a vital service to local communities throughout the country and their services will need additional resources such as this emergency fund to continue their work.

“The Department has allocated funding to Louth County Council, and the council will now administer the funding to groups involved in the Community Call effort.

“Local Authorities will be making contact with those groups participating in Community Call in the very near future with further details.

“The need for funding assistance will be kept under review,” he said.