O’Dowd welcomes new An Post initiative allowing free post to care homes

Local TD Fergus O’Dowd has welcomed the new An Post initiative that will enable free post to care homes for loved ones and their families as the country continues to manage its way through Covid 19 restrictions.

O’Dowd said: “The announcement by An Post will see free delivery of mail to and from residents of care homes across the country. This announcement comes on the back of the already vital work An Post have and continue to provide to those living in isolated or vulnerable conditions. They have played an integral part in the national response to Covid 19 and I would like to acknowledge the positive impact they have on people across the country.

“Contact and communication is so important to those residing in the likes of our nursing homes, over the last number of months visiting has been appropriately curtailed in line with public health guidance due to the significant risk factor associated with Covid 19 and older people in nursing homes.”

The Fine Gael TD added: “We have seen a number of very tragic outbreaks in nursing homes that we must do everything in our power to avoid going forward and this in many cases will be mean that we must continue to fight the virus by staying apart.

“This initiative will allow customers to send letters to residents in nursing homes, residential accommodation in the mental health or disability sectors and convalescent homes, they will even cover parcels up to 2kgs in weight.

“I hope people can get behind this initiative and write a long overdue letter, you cannot underestimate the impact this may have on your friends or loved ones.

“All you will need to do is write “Free post” where the stamp would normally be affixed and include a return address on all items.

“Normal fees will apply to business mail and all items must be sent through the post office network or post boxes.