O’Dowd welcomes payments of €216,000 to Louth sheep farmer

Local TD Fergus O’Dowd has welcomed the news that just over €216,000 has been awarded to farmers in County Louth through the commencement of advance payments under year four of the Sheep Welfare Scheme.

O’Dowd said: “This is welcome news for farmers at an important time of year, this particular funding of €216,151 will benefit 203 local farmers. The Minister for Agriculture has also secured funding for an additional year of the Sheep Welfare Scheme as we enter what is the CAP transitional period.

“We will see the additional year opening in February 2021 and thankfully there will be an opportunity for new entrants to the sector to join the scheme.”

“The rate for the advance payment is set at 85%. The Scheme is co-funded by the European Union as part of Ireland’s Rural Development Programme, 2014-2020. As in previous years, the 15% balancing payment will be paid in the second quarter of next year.

“I would strongly urge any farmers with outstanding queries to respond to the Department immediately in order to facilitate payment.”