Official launch of Dundalk St Patrick’s Day parade to take place on Thursday

The official launch of this year’s St Patrick’s Day parade in Dundalk will take place on Thursday evening.

This year’s St Patrick’s Day parade will take place the night before the traditional date for the national holiday on March 16th.

A family fun zone will take place on St Patrick’s Day itself on March 17th.

The theme of this year’s event is ‘Urban Green’, which mixes a green, environmentally-aware message with the huge improvements in the urban landscape in Dundalk recently – the Seek urban art festival in 2019 and the ongoing refurbishment of the public realm at Clanbrassil Street and St Nicholas Quarter.

This year’s parade is sponsored by PayPal.

The organising committee said: “It is our intention to have a St Patrick’s parade on the evening of March 16th, in order to maximise the creativity of everyone involved and to ensure that as many people as possible comes to see the parade.

“On St Patrick’s Day, there will be a family fun zone at the Market Square, with contemporary music and entertainment at Courthouse Square and traditional music at another stage at St Nicholas Quarter.

“The committee wishes to have as much community involvement as possible.”