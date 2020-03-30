Old Dundalk Pitch and Putt course ‘too dangerous’ for volunteers to clean up

The condition of the old Dundalk Pitch and Putt course on Hoey’s Lane has been raised by a local woman in recent days.

Sanita Vilsone from Rockfield Court has shared the pictures above with us showing how a facility that once was a popular pastime location for people to visit had now become a rubbish tip.

When the matter was shared with Dundalk Tidy Towns, the group said that the location was “too dangerous” for their volunteers to attempt to clean up.

They said on Twitter: “Too dangerous for our volunteers. Needles and derelict building. I pass by there most days. The council are constantly taking away the rubbish but some lovely people keep dumping it.

“The field next to it could make a lovely nature area meadow/wood/walking track.. live in hope..”